Fancy dress contest at Blossom Convent School, Nayagaon

A fancy dress competition was held at the school. Children participated in it with full enthusiasm. They dressed up as police officer, traffic police cop, doctor, teacher and freedom fighters such as Bhagat Singh and Rani Laxmi Bai and even as fruits. Prizes were awarded to the winners. Asad won the first prize, while Arnav and Aarush got second prize. Mivaan got the third prize and Arun, Mishka, Veedisha, Uddhav, Mahi, Twinkle got consolation prizes. Principal Geeta Sandhu and Vice-Principal gave away the prizes to the winners.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab withdraws security of 424 VIPs
These include former MLAs and serving and former police offi...
Centre to develop framework to check fake or misleading reviews on e-commerce websites
E-commerce players must disclose as to how they choose the ‘...
Seniority in postings went for toss in Punjab during Vijay Singla's 2 month stint as Health Minister
Entry-level officer made Civil Surgeon
Musk clarifies why he will not manufacture Tesla cars in India
From Telangana Minister for Industries to Maharashtra Minist...