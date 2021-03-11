Fancy dress contest at Blossom Convent School, Nayagaon

A fancy dress competition was held at the school. Children participated in it with full enthusiasm. They dressed up as police officer, traffic police cop, doctor, teacher and freedom fighters such as Bhagat Singh and Rani Laxmi Bai and even as fruits. Prizes were awarded to the winners. Asad won the first prize, while Arnav and Aarush got second prize. Mivaan got the third prize and Arun, Mishka, Veedisha, Uddhav, Mahi, Twinkle got consolation prizes. Principal Geeta Sandhu and Vice-Principal gave away the prizes to the winners.