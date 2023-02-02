Farewell function organised at Ryan International School, Dugri

The school bid farewell to the outgoing Class X. The ceremony was presided over by Managing Director Grace Pinto. The programme commenced with a paying melodious gratitude to the Almighty. The event, held at Guru Nanak Bhavan, Ludhiana, was followed by welcome address from the students of Class IX in five different languages — English, Hindi, Punjabi, French and German. Managing Director Grace Pinto appreciated the efforts of all the learners for enthusiastically participating in varied competitions and raising the bar of perfection. She wished them luck to make a mark in the world outside, carrying forth the school motto of excellence in education and all-round development. Students of Class X expressed their heartfelt gratitude towards their alma mater and mentors who have played a big role in getting them to this point in their lives and a wonderful platform given by the school for their overall development. The candle light ceremony, symbolising the passing over of the mantle of responsibility and the school’s legacy by the students of Class X to Class IX, made the moment truly emotional and phenomenal. Students of Class X were felicitated with awards for their outstanding performance in scholastic and co-scholastic fields. Ryanpreet Singh and Kaushki Pathak were crowned ‘Ryan Prince’ and ‘Ryan Princess’, respectively. The highlight of the function was the heart-warming performance by the school orchestra.
