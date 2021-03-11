Father's Day at Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

To appreciate fathers, who are role models, guides and superheroes for their little children, the school planned a special day for them. Students presented a melodious song to make fathers feel super special on the occasion of Father’s Day. Fathers were also presented with cards made by their wards and they were seen participating enthusiastically in fun games.
