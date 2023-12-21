Father's International School, Ambala

A health-awareness programme was organised on the premises by doctors from MM Super Speciality Hospital, Sadopur, which aimed at educating students about healthy diet and stress-free living. Dr Umesh encouraged the students to distance themselves from junk food and drugs while Dr Nidhi administered physical fitness exercises for muscle flexibility. Dr Anmol advised the students to avoid self-medication. Principal Neelam Bhalla appreciated the initiative and suggested all to follow a healthy regime and avoid self-medication as well.

