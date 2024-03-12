Fathers International School, Ambala

The school organised a special assembly with a beautiful blend of spirituality and empowerment on International Women’s Day and Mahashivratri. The gathering featured speeches and poems highlighting the achievements and contributions of women throughout history. Apart from this, there was also a fancy dress competition for little children, which made the event more remarkable. Principal Neelam Bhalla presented the example of equal status of women in the society through Ardhanarishwar incarnation of Lord Shiva and wished everyone a happy Women’s Day and Mahashivratri.

