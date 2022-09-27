Fire drill at HD Public School, Janedghat, Shimla

A a special training session was organised at the school to enlighten the students and staff in case of fire catastrophe. All preventive measures were discussed.Entire staff and senior students extinguished the fire with the help of Principal Pardeep Singh and Warden Tejender. All HDians got acquainted with the proper use of water extinguisher, CO2 extinguisher and ABC extinguisher during different types of fires.
