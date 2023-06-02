Fire drill at SIS Public School, Mohali

To educate and train the non-teaching staff, Class IV employees, transport staff and students about action to be taken in case of an emergency situation like fire, the school conducted a mock fire-safety exercise and evacuation drill on the school premises. A demonstration to use fire-safety equipment was conducted by experts from the Fire Department Emergency Services, Mohali. The drill was organised to sensitise the staff about life-saving and rescue techniques. They were given training about the use of fire extinguisher, fire-fighting techniques and ways to respond swiftly in times of emergency. School Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu elaborated that the main motive of the drill was to empower the employees and students to respond to such situations quickly. School Director Pawandeep Kaur Gill stressed on the importance of mock drills that helped in meeting the challenges in adverse situations and in coping with the situation effectively.