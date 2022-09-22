Five MCM students qualify NEET

Five students of MCM DAV Public Sr Sec School, Baghni, Nurpur, qualified NEET. Harnoor Robia, Muskan Choudhary, Palak, Dhruv Sharma and Jaspreet Kaur secured 512, 481, 440, 430 and 410 marks, respectively. Principal of the school MR Rana attributed the success of the students to the parents, guidance of qualified teachers and hard work, determination and systematic study of the students.