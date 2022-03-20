first woman mechanic

Fixing flat tyres, this Telangana woman breaks gender barrier

Fixing flat tyres, this Telangana woman breaks gender barrier

Hyderabad, March 20

Yedalapally Adilaxmi of Telangana has managed to break the gender barrier to enter an area which is dominated by men.

The 31-year-old in a remote village in Bhadradri Kothagudem village has proved that women can do any work with willpower, determination and hard work.

At a small garage in Sujatha Nagar near Kothagudem town, she fixes flat tyres of not just motorcycles but also of cars, tractors and even trucks.

The mother of two helps her husband Bhadram in running the automobile repair shop and over the last five years has achieved expertise in repairing punctures and replacing tyres.

In her own words, people coming to the shop were initially reluctant as they did not believe that a woman can fix flat tyres. They were shocked to see a woman lifting the heavy tyres and doing the kind of work which is traditionally perceived to be the forte of men.

However, the expertise she has gained over the years with sheer hard work has today made her the go-to-woman for those looking for someone to fix a flat tyre.

It has not been an easy journey for Adilaxmi, the first woman mechanic of Telangana. She started helping her husband, who has experience in fixing punctures. She used to take care of the shop whenever her husband was out to attend offsite calls.

"I always felt helpless and disappointed when customers used to come to the shop in his absence as I was unable to repair the punctures. I used to feel depressed by not attending to the jobs coming to our doorstep as we were losing income," said Adilaxmi.

The general perception that a woman can't handle this hard work was what spurred her to give it a try. "I started thinking why can't I do it. I made a beginning with small things like filling air in the tyres and as my interest grew and I gained confidence, there was no looking back."

Keenly observing her husband fixing the flat tyres, she improved her skills. Initially she used to get tired after repairing four punctures a day. She is now confident of handling any number of jobs.

She believes that there is no work which women can't do. "This only needs positive thinking and courage. One should take this up as a challenge. I feel that other women can do much better than me," she said.

Impressed by Adilaxmi's work, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader and legislator K. Kavitha came forward to lend her a helping hand.

Kavitha, who is the daughter of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, last year invited her to Hyderabad and applauded her determination and the amount of hard work she has put in to support her family. Kavitha also provided her a tyre changing machine.

A couple of other organizations also donated her machines to make her job easier. However, she is unable to use the machines as the shop only has a single-phase electricity connection.

Adilaxmi, who has two school-going daughters, has requested the state government to issue the family a ration card and give her a house under the two bedroom housing scheme for the poor.

"I don't want my children to go through what I had to undergo. I want to give them a good education and make them police officers," said Adilaxmi.

Educated only up to the Class IV, Adilaxmi was the second of four daughters. She recalled that it was a hand-to-mouth existence for the family. "My parents had no land and my husband too has no land. I remember as a child we were happy even if we got idli vada to eat," she said.

Her husband used to be away doing petty work. He was also not present at the time of the birth of their second daughter. At that time Adilaxmi came up with the idea of setting up a shop as Bhadram had experience of repairing automobiles.

She thought this way they can be together and she can also help him in running the shop. She never thought one day she would be able to do all the work at par with him. IANS

In first order to Punjab police, CM Mann orders reconstitution of SIT probing Bikram Majithia drug case

In first order to Punjab police, Bhagwant Mann orders reconstitution of SIT probing Bikram Majithia drug case

The new team would be headed by AIG Gursharan Singh Sandhu a...

LIVE: CM Bhagwant Mann addresses newly elected AAP MLAs of Punjab via-video conferencing

Don't get used to luxuries of staying in Chandigarh; if you don't perform you will be changed: Kejriwal warns Punjab ministers

MLAs not assigned Cabinet will be handed equally responsible...

Biren Singh to be Manipur Chief Minister again

Biren Singh to be Manipur Chief Minister again

Biren Singh was unanimously chosen by BJP state legislature ...

MP Manish Tewari advices CM Bhagwant Mann on the BBMB issue, suggests possibility of filing lawsuit

Manish Tewari urges CM Mann to consult Advocate General on BBMB issue

Government of India had changed norms for selecting the full...

Russia-Ukraine War: Mariupol terror a war crime, says Zelenskyy as thousands taken by force to Russia

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees, says City Council

Britain says Russia now pursuing strategy of attrition

Woman murdered; husband, in-laws held in Amritsar

Woman murdered; husband, in-laws held in Amritsar

An open letter to Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol

Special kid 'assaulted'; teacher shifted

Woman, paramour commit suicide

Cheque books not issued for 2 years, farmers harried

12 kids mistake chemical for Holi colour, taken ill

Bathinda: 12 kids mistake chemical for Holi colour, taken ill

Domestic help, accomplices rob Punjabi actor's house in Mohali

Domestic help, accomplices rob Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla’s house in Mohali

Panchkula boy puts Holi picture with classmate on Facebook, attacked; rescuer stabbed

14 youths held for attacking Panchkula family during Holi celebrations

270 challaned on Holi, 23 vehicles impounded in Chandigarh

Potholed road claims scooterist's life in Chandigarh

Apex court pulls up police for arresting accused without following norms

Supreme Court pulls up police for arresting accused without following norms

52 Jamia RCA students clear civil services mains exam

Government job for brother of IB officer Ankit Sharma killed in Delhi riots

CISF nabs 3 passengers at Delhi airport with fake visas for Paris

Kin of riot victim Ankit Sharma gets Delhi government job

Blind murder case solved, 1 held

Blind murder case solved, 1 held

Farmers drape Sandeep Nangal Ambian's body in union's flag

10-day Crafts Bazaar begins in Hoshiarpur

Jalandhar schools, colleges soak in Holi hues

Smacks of bias against Doaba: Opposition parties

Cop shoots sister-in-law dead; attempts to kill self, critical

Cop shoots sister-in-law dead in Haibowal; attempts to kill self, critical

AAP cadres feel low as Ludhiana district fails to get Cabinet berth

2 test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Railways likely to start ROB construction over Ludhiana-Dhuri railway tracks next week

Ludhiana: Teenager rapes 6-year-old

Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital in Patiala sans skin specialist

Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital in Patiala sans skin specialist

Suspended Patiala District Health Officer seeks reinstatement