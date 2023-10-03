 Following multidisciplinary, holistic educational approach : The Tribune India

  • Schools
  • Following multidisciplinary, holistic educational approach
Principal Speak

Following multidisciplinary, holistic educational approach

Following multidisciplinary, holistic educational approach

Sr Arti, Sacred Heart Sen Sec School, Sec 26, Chandigarh



What are the key achievements of your school?

It is rightly said that appreciation and acknowledgement of efforts fill one with renewed passion. It was made possible with persistent efforts and blessings of the Lord Almighty. To share a few achievements, Sacred Heart has been adjudged the “Best Girls Day School” in the Education World Schools Ranking 2022-23 and bagged the first prize in Swachh Survekshan 2022. Chaitaly Nandy received the National Award for Best Physical Education Teacher of North Zone by PEFI. Arundeep (science instructor) is a recipient of prestigious Green Teacher Award (seventh NYC GSC). The “Best Eco Club” award was conferred on the Woodsia Alpina Eco Club of our school by the Department of Environment. Amongst 99 shortlisted band entries by states/KVS/CBSE, SHS school band secured the second position in the girls’ category brass band. Manika Mahajan of Class XII was an invaluable member of the Indian Roller Hockey team winning gold medal. Himanshi of Class XI made the nation proud by winning the gold medal in the 60 kg category in the International Wushu Tournament.

How have you bridged the post Covid learning gap over the past two years?

The education system survived the unimaginable disruption of the pandemic years because of adaptability. Digital materials and assiduously prepared lesson plans helped teachers to bridge the gap. As schools opened, providing a safe, nurturing space, both emotionally and physically, was important and was taken care of before rushing to catch up on academics solely.

Share some NEP practical applications that the school has adopted.

The practical learning aspect is taken care of at our school based upon experiential learning. Multidisciplinary and holistic educational approach has been implemented by integrating the subjects and learning areas. Education is based on a framework of the ‘Four Cs’. Apart, ‘No bag day’ activity is planned for the hands-on learning. Moreover, critical and creative thinking is well blended that requires students to think broadly and deeply.

Are there any vocational skills being imparted to students?

Artificial intelligence Course has been introduced, apart from IT. Various club activities are conducted to polish skills of students. Else to give insight and learning about initiatives into issues around the world, students are provided with platforms like SDG Summits and MUNs.

What are the key parameters used to grade students’ performance?

A multi-dimensional report card is generated for the same that reflects the progress, 360-degree assessment and uniqueness of each learner in the cognitive, affective and psycho-motor domains and holistic development.

Are there any faculty training programmes?

Effective professional development is ongoing process here and is well amalgamated. Apart from external, in- house seminars are regularly conducted by and for our teachers through which they share their expertise and experience more systematically on wide range of areas like NEP, innovation, SQAA, wellness, etc.

Sports infrastructure and facilities

The sports infrastructure of the school and facilities offered to the students are conducive to an overall development and conducted through a myriad of activities. The school is equipped with amenities like three basketball courts, two lawn tennis courts, football and volleyball ground, baseball/softball, cricket pitch, netball court, handball ground, kho-kho ground, marked area for fencing, 200-m track (long jump, shot put) indoor badminton court, table tennis, treadmill, for the rhythmic gymnastics, etc. The school is giving coaching in all these games, including taekwondo and Zumba. On daily basis, an hour zero period is provided to students participating in various sports.

Message for the students

The students should aim to be intellectually competent, morally sound, psychologically whole, spiritually responsible, imbued with a deep sense of noble values and ever open to further growth. The students are encouraged to become good human beings first, over and above their career and achievements.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian billionaire, son among 6 killed in plane crash in Zimbabwe

2
Diaspora

UK nurses tied Sikh patient's beard with gloves, left him in his own urine: Report

3
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi pays obeisance at Amritsar's Golden Temple, offers sewa

4
Punjab

Migrant couple poisons 3 minor daughters to death in Jalandhar, blames poverty

5
Delhi

NIA’s most wanted terrorist Shahnawaz, two associates arrested; all three engineers

6
Sports

Virat Kohli to join Indian team soon after flying to Mumbai due to personal emergency: Report

7
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan groups stage protest at India House in London

8
World

'Shameful'; Justin Trudeau trying to crush free speech in Canada, says Elon Musk

9
India

Bihar’s caste survey out; OBCs, EBCs nearly two-thirds of population

10
Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at furniture factory in Chandigarh's Industrial Area

Don't Miss

View All
Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

Top News

Bihar first state to come out with caste survey; OBCs, EBCs account for 63% of its population

Bihar first state to come out with caste survey; OBCs, EBCs account for 63% of its population

Realpolitik behind Congress caste census, OBC push

Realpolitik behind Congress caste census, OBC push

Manipur district shuts down over arrests by CBI

Manipur district shuts down over arrests by CBI

Opposition dividing people along caste lines: Modi on Bihar data

Opposition dividing people along caste lines: Modi on Bihar data

Fight against drugs, not any party: Kejri in Punjab

Fight against drugs, not any party: Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab


Cities

View All

Chandigarh man shot at, robbed of Rs 7,000 in Amritsar

Chandigarh man shot at, robbed of Rs 7,000 in Amritsar

Racket of fraudsters busted, three held in Amritsar

3 held with toy pistol, sharp weapons in Amritsar

Liquor, beer stolen from wine shop

500-gm heroin seized, three held

Furniture factory gutted at Industrial Area, Phase II, Chandigarh

Furniture factory gutted at Industrial Area, Phase II, Chandigarh

Hybrid vehicles surpass registration of electric vehicles in August, September in Chandigarh

Chandigarh confiscates 4,513 bottles of liquor

Chandigarh: A record — 1.25 lakh sanitary packs distributed in 24 hours

Dengue: Chandigarh Health Department calls for proactive steps

JNU to look into ‘anti-India’ slogans

JNU to look into ‘anti-India’ slogans

1st finger reconstruction case using partial toe transfer

Perilous Garha road puts commuters’ lives at risk

Perilous Garha road puts commuters’ lives at risk

Monsoon fury: Zero arrivals at three Lohian mandis

High moisture content delays arrival of paddy in mandis

‘Not able to feed them’, parents poison 3 girls at Jalandhar village

Couple nabbed for theft at house

18,596 MT of paddy arrives at grain markets in Ludhiana district

18,596 MT of paddy arrives at grain markets in Ludhiana district

142 roadways buses ferry AAP workers to Patiala, passengers hit

Lawyer files plaint with Punjab CM against ‘parking mafia’

Ward watch: Residents in Dholewal continue to suffer due to clogged sewers

Man nabbed for abducting two minor girls, rape attempt

Punjab Chief Ministers pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

Chief Ministers pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri in Patiala

To boost health infra, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann launch Rs 550 cr Mission Sehatmand Punjab

Businessmen protest before Arvind Kejriwal's visit in Patiala

Traffic goes haywire during VIP visit in Patiala

Cleanliness drives held across Patiala