Following multidisciplinary, holistic educational approach

What are the key achievements of your school?

It is rightly said that appreciation and acknowledgement of efforts fill one with renewed passion. It was made possible with persistent efforts and blessings of the Lord Almighty. To share a few achievements, Sacred Heart has been adjudged the “Best Girls Day School” in the Education World Schools Ranking 2022-23 and bagged the first prize in Swachh Survekshan 2022. Chaitaly Nandy received the National Award for Best Physical Education Teacher of North Zone by PEFI. Arundeep (science instructor) is a recipient of prestigious Green Teacher Award (seventh NYC GSC). The “Best Eco Club” award was conferred on the Woodsia Alpina Eco Club of our school by the Department of Environment. Amongst 99 shortlisted band entries by states/KVS/CBSE, SHS school band secured the second position in the girls’ category brass band. Manika Mahajan of Class XII was an invaluable member of the Indian Roller Hockey team winning gold medal. Himanshi of Class XI made the nation proud by winning the gold medal in the 60 kg category in the International Wushu Tournament.

How have you bridged the post Covid learning gap over the past two years?

The education system survived the unimaginable disruption of the pandemic years because of adaptability. Digital materials and assiduously prepared lesson plans helped teachers to bridge the gap. As schools opened, providing a safe, nurturing space, both emotionally and physically, was important and was taken care of before rushing to catch up on academics solely.

Share some NEP practical applications that the school has adopted.

The practical learning aspect is taken care of at our school based upon experiential learning. Multidisciplinary and holistic educational approach has been implemented by integrating the subjects and learning areas. Education is based on a framework of the ‘Four Cs’. Apart, ‘No bag day’ activity is planned for the hands-on learning. Moreover, critical and creative thinking is well blended that requires students to think broadly and deeply.

Are there any vocational skills being imparted to students?

Artificial intelligence Course has been introduced, apart from IT. Various club activities are conducted to polish skills of students. Else to give insight and learning about initiatives into issues around the world, students are provided with platforms like SDG Summits and MUNs.

What are the key parameters used to grade students’ performance?

A multi-dimensional report card is generated for the same that reflects the progress, 360-degree assessment and uniqueness of each learner in the cognitive, affective and psycho-motor domains and holistic development.

Are there any faculty training programmes?

Effective professional development is ongoing process here and is well amalgamated. Apart from external, in- house seminars are regularly conducted by and for our teachers through which they share their expertise and experience more systematically on wide range of areas like NEP, innovation, SQAA, wellness, etc.

Sports infrastructure and facilities

The sports infrastructure of the school and facilities offered to the students are conducive to an overall development and conducted through a myriad of activities. The school is equipped with amenities like three basketball courts, two lawn tennis courts, football and volleyball ground, baseball/softball, cricket pitch, netball court, handball ground, kho-kho ground, marked area for fencing, 200-m track (long jump, shot put) indoor badminton court, table tennis, treadmill, for the rhythmic gymnastics, etc. The school is giving coaching in all these games, including taekwondo and Zumba. On daily basis, an hour zero period is provided to students participating in various sports.

Message for the students

The students should aim to be intellectually competent, morally sound, psychologically whole, spiritually responsible, imbued with a deep sense of noble values and ever open to further growth. The students are encouraged to become good human beings first, over and above their career and achievements.