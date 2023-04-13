Foundation Day at Green Grove School, Ludhiana

The school celebrated its 29th foundation day recently. A prayer service, followed by a community feast, was organised by students, teachers and other staff of the school. JPS Jolly, the president of the school, presided over the ceremony. Chairperson Satinder Jolly, Trustee Jatinder Moni and Principal S George were among those present on the occasion. The programme commenced with the paying of tribute to Prahlad Singh, one of the founders of the school. Shabad kirtan was recited by students of various classes. The function ended with a langar sewa.
