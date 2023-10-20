Founder’s Day at The Century School, Gharaunda

The 23rd Founder’s Day of the school was marked with the visit of 50 members of the CRPF Women Bike Expedition, Yashasvini, and the group of first CRPF Women Pipe Band of India. Mahinder Kumar, DGIP, and Komal Singh, DGIP, were the chief guests. The school Cabinet, cadets of Air Wing and Army Wing of NCC, Scouts and Guides, members of four houses, ie Cogent, Creative, Crusade and Cruise, did a marchpast. Principal Dr Karuna Arora welcomed the guests and introduced them to all. A cultural event on the theme, ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’, was held. Managing Director Ankur Jindal thanked all the dignitaries. Chairperson Shashi Bansal wished all the natives of the nation a bright future.