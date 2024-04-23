Founder’s Day celebrated at Hansraj Public School, Panchkula

The much coveted trophy of HPS Founder’s Day celebration was lifted by Army Public School, About 400 students from schools across the Tricity participated in a spectacular event where a myriad of activities were carefully curated to hone their skills. The premises of the school was bathed in colourful hues of orange — a symbol of selfless service and sacrifice. The Arya Yuva Samaj of the school organised ‘Mahatma Hansraj Day’ to pay homage to the eminent educationist and social reformer Mahatma Hansraj on his 160th birth anniversary. A pioneer of DAV Movement, he devoted his life for the cause of betterment of the society in all respects. The day started on an auspicious note by performing the ‘havan’ in the presence of Swami Vishwanand Saraswati, Ravinder Talvaar, secretary, DAVCMC, New Delhi, Jaskiran Harike, Manager, Hansraj Public School, and Principals of DAV institutions across the Tricity. Swami Vishwanand Saraswati, while addressing the students, emphasised on thr importance of ‘yagya’ and its role to cleanse not only the mind, body and soul, but also for the cause and conservation of environment. A series of competitions like declamation, elocution, quiz, poster-making, fancy dress and bhajan singing were held. Ravinder Talvaar, while giving away the prizes, appreciated the efforts of Principal Jaya Bhardwaj for her efforts as a guide and mentor to put up such a spectacular show, where the students are given opportunities to showcase their talent on such a large platform.

