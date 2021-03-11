Fun day for tiny tots

The Pre-primary wing of Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School Sec 40-C, Chandigarh, conducted Fun Day, bubbles making activity and ‘red day’ on its premises for the Kindergarten students. The tiny tots of the school participated in all fun-filled activities with unmatched enthusiasm and enjoyed doing them. The initiative was aimed at the overall development of the kids and refreshing their minds. Officiating Principal Shalini Saxena lauded the efforts taken by Pre-primary wing.
