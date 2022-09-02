Ganesh Chaturthi at DAV Public School, Alampur

Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated by tiny-tots of pre-primary and primary wing. Dressed as Ganeshas, the little ones added a traditional touch to the celebrations when they danced to the beat of Ganpati song 'Deva Re Deva'. Various activities were conducted to mark the day like making GaneshAS with leaves, grains and clay, poster making and speech writing. "Ganpati Puja"was performed in the school campus by the Principal of the school Bikram Singh, along with the teachers,