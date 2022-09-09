Ganesh Churthi festivities at OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated by the students of the school in a unique way. An eco-friendly idol of Ganesha was made by the pre-primary children with the help of their teachers. The students were explained about the significance of the festival and the importance of eco-friendly ways of celebrating it by their mentors. The students dressed up in colourful attire participated in various activities. They prepared and relished sweet delicious ‘modaks’. The children were also shown a movie on Lord Ganesha. A special assembly, comprising of speech, dance, poems and amazing facts related to the festival, marked the day. Esha Bansal, Director, Academics, wished everyone on the auspicious occasion. Principal Neelam Sharma joined the celebrations.
