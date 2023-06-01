Ganga International School, Dhabi Gujran

Investiture ceremony was held at the school to encourage and kindle leadership qualities in students. The ceremony started with lighting of the traditional lamp by the Director-Principal and Vice-Chairperson, Reena Cheema. The students were selected through a three-level test. Dev Marwaha was chosen the GIS Star, Abhijit Singh as Head Boy. Harsimran Kaur will perform duties as the school Head Girl. Ekambir Singh as Deputy Head Boy and Snehpreet Kaur as Deputy Head Girl. Anmol Singh will perform the duties of Discipline Squad Head. Vice-Principal of the school administered the oath to the newly appointed board of students' council. Badges and sashes were conferred on the newly elected members of the students' council.
