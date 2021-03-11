Ganpati Convent School, Bilaspur (Yamunanagar)

A felicitation function was organised for students of Class XII (session 2021 -22) on the school campus to honour them for their remarkable performance in the board examination. It was attended by the students of the batch, their families and teachers. These celebrations marked the end of school years for them. Chairman of the school Narender Bindra presided over the event. Muskan, a student of Class XII (Non-medical), scored 97.2% and was the school and district topper. Similarly, Naman scored 94.8% (Non-medical), Tapish 94.4% (Non-medical), Chesta obtained 92.4% (Commerce) and Gauri registered 92.2% (Commerce). Students who delivered incredible results were honoured with trophies and certificates. Principal Mamta Verma Sachdeva congratulated the students andwished them good luck for future.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...