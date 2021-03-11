Ganpati Convent School, Bilaspur (Yamunanagar)

A felicitation function was organised for students of Class XII (session 2021 -22) on the school campus to honour them for their remarkable performance in the board examination. It was attended by the students of the batch, their families and teachers. These celebrations marked the end of school years for them. Chairman of the school Narender Bindra presided over the event. Muskan, a student of Class XII (Non-medical), scored 97.2% and was the school and district topper. Similarly, Naman scored 94.8% (Non-medical), Tapish 94.4% (Non-medical), Chesta obtained 92.4% (Commerce) and Gauri registered 92.2% (Commerce). Students who delivered incredible results were honoured with trophies and certificates. Principal Mamta Verma Sachdeva congratulated the students andwished them good luck for future.