Garden Valley International School, Morinda

The Annual Athletic Meet-2024 was held for classes VII to XII. Several sporting events, such as relay race, 100, 200 and 400-metre races, long jump, sack race, shot put, javelin throw, disc throw and obstacle race, were held. Students participated in the events with high spirit and energy striving to bring laurels to their houses. The teachers also got an opportunity to flex their muscles by participating in tug-of-war. The event began with lighting the ‘Olympic Flame’ by the chairman of the school, followed by march past and oath taking. The students who made it to the victory stand felt proud to be awarded and appreciated. Principal Sonika Sandhu congratulated all students for their enthusiastic participation and stressed upon the true spirit of sportsmanship and the value of sports in a student’s life. She credited all seven coaches and sports teachers with the success of the event and expressed a sincere gratitude for their efforts.
