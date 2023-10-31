GAV Public School, Kangra

A student, Lakshya, of the school participated in the Football Under-14 National Tournament. Principal Sunil Kant Chaddha honoured Lakshya. The Principal said playing in a state-level team at a young age is a big achievement. She said the National Football Tournament was organised in Ananthapuram, Andhra Pradesh, and he was selected as a right half player.

#Andhra Pradesh #Football #Kangra