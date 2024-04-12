GCM Convent School, Dirba Road, Kadial

The vibrant campus of the school came alive with excitement as students, faculty, and esteemed guests gathered to attend the annual function. The much-awaited event showcased a delightful blend of cultural performances, academic achievements, and community spirit. The annual function sparkled with captivating cultural performances, melodious music, and mesmerising drama. Students from different classes collaborated to create a colourful mosaic of talent, leaving the audience enthralled. In her address, School Principal Poonam emphasised the significance of holistic education. She encouraged students to strive for excellence not only in academics but also in co-curricular activities, character development, and community engagement. The event concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks to all who contributed to its success. Applause echoed through the grounds, underscoring that the celebration would forever remain etched in the hearts of everyone present.
