In The News

Geetanjali Shree's translated novel first Hindi work in International Booker Prize long list

Geetanjali Shree's translated novel first Hindi work in International Booker Prize long list

PTI

London/New Delhi, March 10

Author Geetanjali Shree's translated Hindi novel “Tomb of Sand” is among 13 books long listed for the International Booker Prize. It is the first Hindi language work of fiction to make it to the long list of the prestigious literary prize unveiled in London on Thursday.

Shree's book, originally published as “Ret Samadhi” and translated into English by Daisy Rockwell, was described by the judges as “loud and irresistible”. It will compete for the GBP 50,000 prize, which is split evenly between the author and translator.

In addition, for the first time in 2022, shortlisted authors and translators will each receive GBP 2,500, increased from GBP 1,000 in previous years - bringing the total value of the prize to GBP 80,000.

“The 13 long listed novels have been announced. They are works of fiction translated into English from 11 languages and originate from 12 countries across four continents - including Hindi for the first time,” stated the announcement on the Booker Prizes website.

"Tomb of Sand" narrates the story of an 80-year-old woman who is depressed after her husband's death. Eventually, she overcomes her depression and decides to visit Pakistan to finally confront the past that she left behind during the Partition.

"The constantly shifting perspectives and timeframes of Geetanjali Shree's inventive, energetic ‘Tomb of Sand' lead us into every cranny of an 80-year-old woman's life and surprising past,” the judges said of the Hindi novel.

"Daisy Rockwell's spirited translation rises admirably to the complexity of the text, which is full of word play and verve. A loud and irresistible novel,” they said.

The New Delhi-based Shree, born in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, is the author of three novels and several story collections with her work translated into English, French, German, Serbian, and Korean.

Reacting to the nomination in the longlist, Shree said, "Writing is its own reward. But getting recognition as special as from Booker is a wonderful bonus. The fact that there is much that is dismal all round in the world today, adds to the value of positive vibes in fields like literature. Stands out in my heart as hope...” The author's other Hindi novels are "Mai", "Hamara Shahar Us Baras" and "Tirohit".

Shree, 64, is also active in theatre, has received and been shortlisted for a number of awards and fellowships. ‘Tomb of Sand' is one of her first books to be published in the UK.

Rockwell said it was an honour to translate the book in English.

" 'Tomb of Sand' is a rich, beautiful, experimental work. It was an honour to work with Geetanjali Shree to create the English translation. I am beyond thrilled that the International Booker Prize jury has chosen our book for the long list," Rockwell said in a statement.

Also in the long list are "Paradais", written by Fernanda Melchor and translated by Sophie Hughes; "Heaven", written by Mieko Kawakami and translated by Samuel Bett and David Boyd; "Love in the Big City", written by Sang Young Park and translated by Anton Hur; "Happy Stories, Mostly", written by Norman Erikson Pasaribu and translated by Tiffany Tsao; "Elena Knows", written by Claudia Piñeiro and translated by Frances Riddle.

Other novels in the list are: "The Book of Mother" by Violaine Huisman and translated by Leslie Camhi, "More Than I Love My Life" by David Grossman and translated by Jessica Cohen, "Phenotypes" by Paulo Scott and translated by Daniel Hahn, "A New Name: Septology VI-VII" by Jon Fosse and translated by Damion Searls, "After the Sun" by Jonas Eika and translated by Sherilyn Hellberg, "The Books of Jacob", written by Olga Tokarczuk and translated by Jennifer Croft, and "Cursed Bunny", which is written by Bora Chung and translated by Anton Hur.

Tokarczuk and Croft previously won the Booker Prize for writing and translating "Flights", while Grossman and Cohen were awarded the Booker for their work on "A Horse Walks into a Bar".

"From the intimate to the epic, the numinous to the profane, the books make up a passionately-debated longlist that trace a ring around the world. These 13 titles from 12 countries and 11 languages explore the breadth and depth of human experience, and are a testament to the power of language and literature,” said Wynne, the first translator to chair the Booker judging panel.

Complementing the Booker Prize for Fiction, the prize is awarded every year for a single book that is translated into English and published in the UK or Ireland. The 2022 shortlist for the prize will be announced on April 7 at the London Book Fair and the winner on May 26 at a ceremony in London.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab Election

Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: AAP storms to power in Punjab, wins 92 seats

2
Punjab Election

Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Sukhbir, Bikram Majithia lose election

3
Punjab

'You bought votes, won't let you survive in Kapurthala': Defeated AAP candidate hurls abuses at Cong MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh

4
Trending

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose seat to Navjot Sidhu

5
Punjab Election

AAP landslide buries Congress, Bhagwant Mann set to become Punjab CM

6
Punjab

Punjab Election: Prestige battle in Bathinda, Mansa

7
Nation

Uttar Pradesh LIVE election results 2022: 2nd term for CM Yogi as BJP marching towards victory with leads in over 200 seats

8
Punjab

Punjab Assembly poll 2022: Ahead of results, leaders speak out

9
Nation

Assembly poll results in five states today: Section 144 in Punjab to prevent crowds at counting centres

10
Punjab Election tribune interview

It’s victory of the people, says AAP’s Bhagwant Mann

Don't Miss

View All
Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose chair to Sidhu
Trending

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose seat to Navjot Sidhu

From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli
Patiala

From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali-turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli

Capt Amarinder, Parkash Singh Badal trail from Patiala Urban, Lambi
Punjab Election

Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Sukhbir, Bikram Majithia lose election

Goa Election Results LIVE updates: Laxmikant Parsekar, Utpal Parrikar lead in counting of postal ballots
Nation

Goa Election Results LIVE updates: BJP could get support from three independents

Counting of votes for 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand begins
Nation

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: Ruling BJP set to secure 2nd consecutive poll win but CM Pushkar Dhami loses Khatima

Manipur election 2022 LIVE updates: Counting begins for assembly polls, over 260 contestants await electoral fate
Nation

Manipur election 2022 LIVE updates: BJP wins 27 seats in 60-member House, leads in 5

Uttar Pradesh LIVE election results 2022: Term 2 for CM Yogi? Counting of votes to begins
Nation

Uttar Pradesh LIVE election results 2022: 2nd term for CM Yogi as BJP marching towards victory with leads in over 200 seats

Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: Fate of 1,304 candidates to be decided today as counting for 117 assembly seats begins
Punjab Election

Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: AAP storms to power in Punjab, wins 92 seats

Top Stories

Amid landslide victory in four states, PM Modi to address party workers at BJP headquarters

Poll results show people’s support for BJP’s pro-poor, pro-active governance: PM Modi

PM addresses BJP workers at party headquarters following par...

Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: Fate of 1,304 candidates to be decided today as counting for 117 assembly seats begins

Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: AAP storms to power in Punjab, wins 92 seats

Congress a distant second with 18 seats, SAD wins 3, BJP 2, ...

It’s victory of the people, says AAP’s Bhagwant Mann

It’s victory of the people, says AAP’s Bhagwant Mann

Was speaking in an exclusive telephonic interview with The T...

You will see the change in Punjab in a month: Bhagwant Mann

You will see the change in Punjab in a month: Bhagwant Mann

The AAP CM candidate was speaking to people in Sangrur

Congress bites dust in 5 more states, G-23 to meet soon

Congress bites dust in 5 more states, G-23 to meet soon

The grand old party lost over half the seats it was defendin...

Cities

View All

AAP wave sweeps Majha; party leads in 17 of 25 seats

Punjab Election Results 2022: AAP wave sweeps Majha; party leads in 17 of 25 seats

Majha brigade leaders Sukhjinder Randhawa, Tript Bajwa and Sukhbinder Sarkaria survive AAP tsunami

Amritsar: Result to decide fate of MC General House

GST team raids local businessman’s house

BSF seizes drone near border in Amritsar sector

Prestige battle in Bathinda, Mansa

Punjab Election: Prestige battle in Bathinda, Mansa

Which way will the wind blow?

Punjab Election results 2022: Which way will the wind blow?

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Bar Association writes to CJ on filling Judges' vacancies

Despite MC order, parking fee being imposed in Panchkula

Chandigarh Estate Office sells 8 sites for Rs 37.5 crore

After 1-year delay, Chandigarh MC to start process to set up new town and vending committee

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

Former Intelligence Bureau officer 'rapes' 17-year-old girl in Delhi's Karol Bagh

Centre to bring Bill in Parliament for unifying three MCDs, announcement of poll dates deferred

Seven-day CBI custody for NSE ex-boss Chitra Ramakrina

Gurugram: Delhi man gets 10-year jail for raping, duping woman

‘You bought votes, won’t let you survive in Kapurthala’: Defeated AAP candidate hurls abuses at Cong MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh

'You bought votes, won't let you survive in Kapurthala': Defeated AAP candidate hurls abuses at Cong MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh

Assembly Poll 2022: It’s SAD vs Congress in Doaba likely

On counting eve, prayers & last-minute preparations

Sultanpur Lodhi braces for moment of truth

Nervous moments for candidates before Punjab poll results

PUNJAB DECIDES 2022: Fate of 175 candidates to be decided today

PUNJAB DECIDES 2022: Fate of 175 candidates to be decided today

PUNJAB DECIDES 2022: Security up ahead of counting of votes

Ludhiana: MBBS student returns from Kharkiv, praises Indian Government for help

Eight test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Burglars break into Samsung store in Sarabha Nagar Market, steal mobile phones worth Rs35 lakh

From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli

From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali-turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli

Fire safety remains a concern in Patiala city

It's neck and neck in 8 Patiala segments

Rare surgery performed at Mata Kaushalya Hospital, Patiala

Bikram Majithia to watch poll results from Central Jail