Genesis Global School, Noida

The school has become the first school in Noida to be certified with the Eat Right School certification by FSSAI (Food Safety & Standards Authority of India). The FSSAI's 'Eat Right School' programme is designed to create awareness on food safety, nutrition and hygiene among schoolchildren, and through them among the community at large. Commenting on the achievement, Subie Issac Srivastava, General Manager of the school, said, "It is a matter of pride to receive the Eat Right School Certification as this testifies the school's dedication towards creating world-class infrastructure and environment for its students while maintaining standards of high-quality, hygienic and nutritious food."