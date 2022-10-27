GGMSSS, Sector 20-B, Chandigarh

A Diwali mela was organised in the school under the supervision of Principal Beena Rani and NSS programme officers Kamaljit Kaur and Sunita Sharon. Students made diyas and rangoli. Food stalls were set up by students. Various games for primary students were arranged. Stalls were set up by CWSN (Children with special needs) students for selling saplings of plants. A stall on fabric painting was also set up.