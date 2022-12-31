GHS, Sector 46-C, Chandigarh

The annual sports meet on the theme ‘Hum fit, India fit’ was held in the school. The DEO, Bindu, Deputy DEO, Poonam, Cluster Head (14) Manjit Kaur, AEO-I Balwinder Singh, AEO-II Paramjit Singh, CRC Simranjit Kaur, resource person Kalpana and SMC members graced the occasion with their presence and declared the sports event open by lighting the lamp and releasing balloons and kite. School Headmistress Indu Babbar applauded the efforts of the teaching staff, students and group D for their efforts in making the event a grand success. This was followed by 100 m race, lemon race, tug-of-war, sack race, slow cycling, etc. The main attraction was the participation of teachers and school employees on the school track followed by traditional folk dance of Punjab and everyone’s favourite gidha.