GHS, Sector 46, Chandigarh

School alumni Munish Rana and Ajay Rana distributed stationery items to 300 primary wing students. School Headmistress Indu Babbar, CRC Simran and RT Kalpana lauded their efforts and wished them good luck. Meanwhile, officials of the Bank of India, Sector 47, visited the school on the occasion of their 117th Foundation Day. They distributed eatables and stationery items to 30 needy students. Indu Babbar thanked the bank team.