GHS, Sector- 46C, Chandigarh students win medals in rugby championship

Two students of the school — Khushi and Aarti Devi — won gold medals and Anshul Yadav won a bronze medal in the Rugby Championship held at Punjab University recently. The school Headmistress, Indu Babbar, applauded the efforts of the students for their win and selection in the nationals.
