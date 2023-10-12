Gian Jyoti Global School, Mohali, conducts workshop on 'Logical reasoning'

A workshop on ‘Logical reasoning’ was conducted for students of Class VII to X in the school. Students were given tips on solving reasoning skill-based questions, coding and decoding techniques and mathematical operations. It was an interactive session and students participated enthusiastically. They were fascinated with the tricks taught to them by the experts and were rewarded with practice worksheets. The session was a mix of questions and puzzles based on mental ability and logical reasoning which stimulated the brains of students and made them realise that nothing is difficult if logic is applied. Series completion was also taken up and it was emphasised that most competitive exams include such kind of questions.

