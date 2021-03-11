Gian Jyoti Global School, Phase II, Mohali

The students of kindergarten section made a special effort to celebrate Mother’s Day with their lovely moms who were invited to a fun-filled morning in the school auditorium. The enthusiasm of the little ones was at its peak when they saw their moms dressed in ‘pink’ which was the theme of the celebration. The kids presented songs, dances and poems dedicated to their moms. Moms were equally thrilled to watch their kids put up a performance for them and cheered every act with a huge applause. There were many prizes to be won for the moms. Principal Gian Jyot complimented the little stars for putting up a great show and thanked the mothers for their gracious presence.
