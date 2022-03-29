Study

Girls in 11-13 and boys in 14-15 yr age group most vulnerable to social media

Girls in 11-13 and boys in 14-15 yr age group most vulnerable to social media

Representational image Istock

London, March 29

Girls and boys might be more vulnerable to the negative effects of social media use at different times during their adolescence, according to a study.

In a study published in the journal Nature Communications, the researchers show that girls experience a negative link between social media use and life satisfaction when they are 11-13 years old and boys when they are 14-15 years old.

Increased social media use again predicts lower life satisfaction at 19 years. At other times, the link was not statistically significant.

The differences between girls and boys' life satisfaction suggest that sensitivity to social media use might be linked to developmental changes, possibly changes in the structure of the brain, or to puberty, which occurs later in boys than in girls.

"The link between social media use and mental well-being is clearly very complex. Changes within our bodies, such as brain development and puberty, and in our social circumstances appear to make us vulnerable at particular times of our lives," said Dr Amy Orben, a group leader at the MRC Cognition and Brain Sciences Unit, at University of Cambridge.

"It's not possible to pinpoint the precise processes that underlie this vulnerability. Adolescence is a time of cognitive, biological and social change, all of which are intertwined, making it difficult to disentangle one factor from another," added Sarah-Jayne Blakemore, Professor of Psychology and Cognitive Neuroscience at Cambridge.

A team of scientists, including psychologists, neuroscientists, and modellers from Universities of Cambridge and Oxford, among others, analysed two UK datasets comprising some 84,000 individuals between the ages of 10 and 80 years old. These included longitudinal data — that is, data that tracks individuals over a period of time — on 17,400 young people aged 10-21 years old.

The team looked for a connection between estimated social media use and reported life satisfaction and found key periods of adolescence where social media use was associated with a decrease in life satisfaction 12 months later.

In both females and males, social media use at the age of 19 years was again associated with a decrease in life satisfaction a year later. At this age, the researchers said that it is possible that social changes - such as leaving home or starting work - may make us particularly vulnerable.

At other times, the link between social media use and life satisfaction one year later was not statistically significant. Decreases in life satisfaction also predicted increases in social media use one year later; however this does not change across age and or differ between the sexes, the researchers said. IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Celebrated IAS officer Tina Dabi to remarry. Know who her would-be-husband Pradeep Gawande is

2
Chandigarh

CCTV cameras go live in Chandigarh, 215 challaned

3
World

Alopecia areata: Know the medical condition Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett suffering from

4
Punjab

Drug case: Bikram Majithia moves Supreme Court for quashing of FIRs

5
Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

6
Punjab

Pass law to check misuse of Rural Development Fund, Centre tells Punjab

7
Punjab

Punjab Revenue Officers Association goes on indefinite strike

8
World

Russia-Ukraine War: Billionaire Abramovich, Ukrainian peace negotiators hit by suspected poisoning, say reports

9
Punjab

Bhagat Singh's hideout, protected monument, in shambles

10
Punjab

4 names proposed for PCC president in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Shanghai begins China’s biggest Covid lockdown in two years
World

Shanghai begins China's biggest Covid lockdown in two years

CCTV cameras go live, 215 challaned
Chandigarh

CCTV cameras go live in Chandigarh, 215 challaned

Sridevi, Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Rajput, Bollywood stars whose properties went to charity after their death
Entertainment

Sridevi, Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Rajput, Bollywood stars whose properties went to charity after their death

Viral video: Entire school erupts in joy as blind girl scores in basketball game
World

Viral video: Blind student scores in basketball game, watch the entire school erupt in joy

Beware! Swindlers are on the prowl
Jalandhar

Beware! Cyber scammers using AAP’s Rs 1,000 poll promise to defraud Punjab women

GI tag for local carpets elates traders
J & K

GI tag for hand-knotted Kashmiri carpets elates traders

Drugs, alcohol take toll on 3 generations of Barnala family
Punjab

Drugs, alcohol take toll on 3 generations of Barnala family

Top Stories

Russia-Ukraine War: Two sides hold talks in Istanbul; Russian billionaire Abramovich in surprise attendance

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russia says it will sharply cut military activity near Kyiv, Chernihiv

Russian Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin gives undert...

Voting on no-confidence motion by opposition against Pakistan PM Khan to be held on April 3: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid

No-confidence vote against Pakistan PM Imran Khan on April 3: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid

Rashid was addressing the media here in the federal capital ...

Petrol, diesel price hike: Crosses Rs 100 mark in Delhi, Rs 115 in Mumbai; seventh hike in 8 days

Petrol crosses Rs 100 mark in Delhi, Rs 115 in Mumbai; seventh hike in 8 days

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol in 4 cities crosses Rs 100

Tarn Taran police book Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa for demanding Rs 50 lakh from local man

Tarn Taran police book Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa for demanding Rs 50 lakh from local man

One Gurdial Singh Sidhu alleges that he had received repeate...

Cities

View All

Tarn Taran police book Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa for demanding Rs 50 lakh from local man

Tarn Taran police book Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa for demanding Rs 50 lakh from local man

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Ludhiana optician shot at in Amritsar's Manawala area, injured

Bharat Bandh: Protests hit banking services, biz in Amritsar

Impersonation: RTA nabs man while taking driving test on behalf of youth

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa dists sans judge, litigants suffer

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa districts sans judge, litigants suffer

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Partial rollback of water tariff hike likely in Chandigarh

CCTV cameras go live in Chandigarh, 215 challaned

No fresh Covid case in Chandigarh tricity

Panchkula shuttler wins Polish Open

Delhi Assembly passes Rs 75,800 crore budget

Delhi Assembly passes Rs 75,800 crore budget

Massive fire breaks out at Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill site; minister demands report

Speaker suspends 3 BJP MLAs amid chaos in Delhi Assembly

New interchange station at Punjabi Bagh linking Green Line to Pink Line opened

Delhi HC pulls up Twitter, says micro-blogging platform not bothered about sensitivities of people from other regions, ethnicities

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Jalandhar civic body budget meeting unlikely before March 31

Cracks appear in adjoining homes as pvt hospital constructs basement in Jalandhar

Strike by bank, LIC staff hits services in Jalandhar

FIR filed against unidentified swindlers, cyber scammers

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Ludhiana MC passes estimated budget of Rs 1,034 cr for next fiscal

No payment to contractors without approval of area councillor: Ludhiana Mayor

Ludhiana: Major hospitals under scanner for paying 'less' property tax

Ludhiana: Massive rally marks bank employees' two-day strike

CM Bhagwant Mann to visit Punjabi University; Faculty, students expect release of special grant

Punjabi University will not be left under financial burden: CM Mann on maiden visit to varsity

General House of Patiala civic body passes Rs 121-crore Budget

Patiala: Councillors at odds, boycott meeting

Vaccination drive slow in Patiala district

Take action in 15 fraud cases, demand Punjabi University students