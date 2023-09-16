Gita Girls Sen Sec School, Amin Road, Kurukshetra

Schools of the Haryana Board participated in the district-level science quiz competition held at Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School, Kurukshetra. Total of 15 teams from schools across the district participated in the competition. Students from the Gita school — Jeshika, Sonam and Aleesha —participated in the competition. The competition was held in two phases. The school team passed both the phases and were among the five teams selected for the state-level competition. The winning team was congratulated by the school managing committee, Principal Suman Bala and teachers.

