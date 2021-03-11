Gita Niketan Awasiya Vidyalaya, Kurukshetra

The investiture ceremony was held at the school with great zeal and enthusiasm. It is a solemn occasion where all young students are prepared to don the mantle of leadership and discharge the responsibilities entrusted upon them by the school. The school acknowledged the budding young leaders and reposed trust in them. The Head Boy, the captains, the vice-captains of all the four houses (Brahmaputra, Ganga, Ravi and Yamuna) along with their fellow housemates marched majestically in sync with the beating of drums and saluted the chief guests. The occasion was graced by Dr Awdhesh Pandey and Ramesh Gulati (Treasurer, GNAV) and Narayan Singh (Principal). The ceremony began with the ceremonial lightning of the auspicious lamp and was followed by SaraswatiVandana.