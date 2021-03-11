Gita Niketan Awasiya Vidyalaya, Kurukshetra

The investiture ceremony was held at the school with great zeal and enthusiasm. It is a solemn occasion where all young students are prepared to don the mantle of leadership and discharge the responsibilities entrusted upon them by the school. The school acknowledged the budding young leaders and reposed trust in them. The Head Boy, the captains, the vice-captains of all the four houses (Brahmaputra, Ganga, Ravi and Yamuna) along with their fellow housemates marched majestically in sync with the beating of drums and saluted the chief guests. The occasion was graced by Dr Awdhesh Pandey and Ramesh Gulati (Treasurer, GNAV) and Narayan Singh (Principal). The ceremony began with the ceremonial lightning of the auspicious lamp and was followed by SaraswatiVandana.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court puts sedition law on hold
A Bench led by CJI NV Ramana allows the Centre to undertake ...
Tension in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara after 20-year-old stabbed to death; mobile internet suspended
Right-wing groups call on traders to keep their shops shut a...
In first arrest in Mohali police attack case, Tarn Taran man held
The suspect is already booked under several cases, including...
Himachal police arrest Punjab man for putting up pro-Khalistan flags outside Himachal Assembly in Dharamsala
Kangra SP Khushal Sharma says the case has been cracked but ...
I will continue to ask Kejriwal questions whether 1 or 1,000 cases are registered against me: Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga
He was recently arrested by Punjab Police