Gita Niketan Awasiya Vidyalaya, Salarpur Road, Kurukshetra

The school, under the patronage of Vidya Bharati, recently concluded its second-phase entrance exam. The exam, aimed at admitting students from various states to classes VI to IX, and XII for the academic session 2024-25, catered to those who were unable to participate in the February 2024 entrance exam. Aspiring candidates, accompanied by their parents, arrived with a fervent desire to be a part of the school’s rich legacy of holistic education. The event witnessed an enthusiastic turnout of students and parents, all aspiring to be part of the esteemed institution known for its cultured and disciplined environment. The entrance exam, which commenced at 10 am, marked another milestone in the ongoing mission of the school to instil ethics and principles among its students. Principal Narayan Singh said the institution has been unwavering in its commitment to serving society by nurturing individuals of both insight and character since its inception.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nomination process for 1st phase of Lok Sabha election begins in 102 seats across 21 states and UTs
Election to 18th Lok Sabha will begin on April 19 followed b...
2 children hacked to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun; killer had asked for Rs 5,000 from kids father
The children were aged around 11 and 6 years
Video: Moosewala’s father alleges government wants him to prove legitimacy of his newborn boy
Two days after the birth of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's...
North Korea claims progress in developing a hypersonic missile designed to strike distant US targets
A hypersonic missile is among an array of high-tech weapons ...