Gita Niketan Awasiya Vidyalaya, Salarpur Road, Kurukshetra

The school, under the patronage of Vidya Bharati, recently concluded its second-phase entrance exam. The exam, aimed at admitting students from various states to classes VI to IX, and XII for the academic session 2024-25, catered to those who were unable to participate in the February 2024 entrance exam. Aspiring candidates, accompanied by their parents, arrived with a fervent desire to be a part of the school’s rich legacy of holistic education. The event witnessed an enthusiastic turnout of students and parents, all aspiring to be part of the esteemed institution known for its cultured and disciplined environment. The entrance exam, which commenced at 10 am, marked another milestone in the ongoing mission of the school to instil ethics and principles among its students. Principal Narayan Singh said the institution has been unwavering in its commitment to serving society by nurturing individuals of both insight and character since its inception.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kurukshetra