Gita Niketan Vidyalaya, Kurukshetra

NCC cadets from both Army and Air Wings celebrated the International Year of Millets 2023 with 124 cadets emphasising the health benefits of millets and the advantages for farmers. The cadets, through presentations, conveyed that millets play a crucial role in India, with major varieties like jowar, bajra and ragi, and minor ones like kangee, kutki and sanwa. Sergeant Veer Pratap Singh Gohil shared his experiences, motivating all cadets and expressing that NCC provides a platform for discipline, patriotism, honesty and personality development.

#Kurukshetra