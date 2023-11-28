GK competition at Rainbow World School, Bhawarna

A general knowledge competition, ‘Bharat Ko Jaano’, was organised by the Bharat Vikas Parishad at Santoshi Mata Mandir, Bhawarna, in which nine schools participated. Raghav (Class XII) and Kush Mehra (class IX) bagged the first position in the senior category. Kriti and Vaman of Class VI clinched the first position in the junior category. The school was also presented with mementos. Director Meenakshi Kashyap, Principal Suzana David and Manager Ravi Jamwal congratulated and felicitated the mentors, Reeta Sharma and Manu Sharma, along with the participants.
