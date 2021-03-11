GMHS-2, RC, Dhanas

Dikshant Sharma and Aditya Sharma, youth representatives under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, organised an awareness session-cum-workshop on ‘Drug abuse and its prevention’ at the school. More than 50 students participated in the discussion. Dikshant emphasised on the importance of adopting positive hobbies, such as daily diary writing, sports participation, yoga and meditation and public speaking. The national toll-free helpline for drug addiction and the necessary action plan for drug eradication were discussed with the students by Aditya Sharma. The students were also told about the rehabilitation centres located throughout Chandigarh and that they could easily seek treatment for themselves and people living in their vicinity. Along with the staff, Upasna Chopra, activity in charge, and school Principal Ravinder Kaur praised the speakers.