GMHS, Sector 49, Chandigarh, organises annual sports meet

The annual sports meet was organised at the school under the leadership of Headmistress Darshanjit Kaur and Gobinder Singh, DPE. Several events, like rope race, slow cycle race, 50 m race, back race, banana race, etc, were organised for all students. Students enjoyed all activities and events. Staff and guest races, like musical chair and fast walk, were also organised. Prizes were given to all winners by chief guest Gurpreet Kaur, Principal, GMSSS, Sector 46, Chandigarh, cluster head, and Harjinder Singh, president, with HS Narang, mentor, Bharat Vikas Parishad, South Unit, and Dr Neerja, president, Inner Wheel NGO.
