GMHS, Vikas Nagar, Chandigarh

The APJ Science Club and Mathangles Math Club of the school organised a science and maths exhibition. As many as 150 students participated and prepared innovative and creative exhibits on various science and math topics. Students of all classes and staff members visited the exhibition and had a great experience exploring various mathematical and scientific concepts. Headmistress Sarika Bajaj guided the students on how to present there innovative ideas more effectively. Science club in-charge, math club in-charge and other teachers provided a platform to the students to use their scientific knowledge and bring innovations. Refreshment and prizes for most innovative ideas were also given to the students for further motivation.