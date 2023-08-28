GMHS, Vikas Nagar, Chandigarh, celebrates Hariyali Teej

Hariyali Teej was celebrated at the school. Various activities like fancy dress competition, painting, creative writing, etc, were organised. Headmistress Sarika Bajaj told the significance of Hariyali Teej and green plants in students’ life. Pre-primary kids enjoyed swings and various outdoor games. Teachers, namely Manoj Kumar, Sushil Kumar, Sonu Bansal, Akash Kumar, Satpal, Ritu and Sumeet Bhamu, conducted the activities in the classes.
