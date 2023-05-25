GMS, Pkt-N0 6, NAC, Manimajra, Chandigarh

Various activities were organised on World No Tobacco Day on the school campus. The initiative was to promote healthy living and protect future generations. The day started with the mass pledge by all teachers and students in the morning assembly. The day aimed at raising awareness among the students and public on the dangers of using tobacco and the unethical business practices of tobacco companies. A slogan writing competition on the topic "Say no to tobacco" was held in the Science Room under the supervision of Neelam Sood and Reeta Sundhoya during the first and second period. As many as 107 students from various sections of classes VI, VII and VIII participated in the competition. The competition was judged by Yogita Singh. After that 42 students participated in ant-tobacco campaign and March under the supervision of Ekta and Kulwinder Kaur, Jasmer Rana and Shamsher from the school campus to the NAC, Manimajra market area, near the Housing Board Chowk to educate the masses to raise awareness about the devastating effects of tobacco usage.Second In-charge Sunita Tandon appreciated the efforts of the students and teachers.