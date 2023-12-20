GMS, Pocket No 6, NAC, Mani Majra

The Dhara Bhushan Eco Club took an initiative to encourage students for ‘Zero Carbon - Meri Pahal’ under the guidance of school in charge Sunita Tandon. Different activities were conducted to encourage the students for carpooling to reduce traffic jam in the morning and to achieve zero carbon. A roleplay was prepared by students of Class VIII to create environment awareness and reduce carbon footprints. A mass pledge was also organised to sensitise students and community regarding “Zero Carbon - Meri Pahal”.
