GMS, Pocket No 6, NAC, Manimajra, Chandigarh

An exhibition of science and math activities, talent hunt and ‘Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat’ activities were organised on the school campus on Bal Mela to enhance the knowledge and nurture the students for holistic and overall development. Cluster in charge Rajesh, Principal of GMSSS, MHC, Manimajra Town, Nidhi, coordinator of SSA, Bharti Vandana, Headmistress of GMHS, Mauli Jagran, Pooja, Headmistress of GMHS, Pocket No 1), URC Gurjeet and Ravinder and CRC Preeti Bansal were the chief guests. Rajesh inaugurated the exhibition by cutting the ribbon. Kiran and Tapasya of Class VIII welcomed the guests with a song followed by a bamboo and daria dance. As many as 39 models and various items under best out of waste prepared by students of Class VI to VIII were displayed. An exhibition was held by tiny tots of pre-nursery, nursery and Bal Vatika of the school. Students from various sections of Class VI to VIII participated in the exhibition and showcased their skills.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Telangana votes; Union Minister Kishan Reddy, BRS MLC Kavitha among early voters
Polling under way for 119 assembly seats in Telangana
Henry Kissinger, secretary of state under Presidents Nixon and Ford, dies at 100
With his gruff yet commanding presence and behind-the-scenes...
Plot to kill Gurpatwant Pannu: US files murder-for-hire charge against Indian official, smuggler
On Joe Biden admn’s request, smuggler was held in Czech Repu...
81 crore to benefit as Centre extends foodgrain scheme
PMGKAY to continue for 5 more years from January next
Delhi air quality in ‘very poor’ category
Generally cloudy skies with very light rain or thundershower...