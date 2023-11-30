GMS, Pocket No 6, NAC, Manimajra, Chandigarh

An exhibition of science and math activities, talent hunt and ‘Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat’ activities were organised on the school campus on Bal Mela to enhance the knowledge and nurture the students for holistic and overall development. Cluster in charge Rajesh, Principal of GMSSS, MHC, Manimajra Town, Nidhi, coordinator of SSA, Bharti Vandana, Headmistress of GMHS, Mauli Jagran, Pooja, Headmistress of GMHS, Pocket No 1), URC Gurjeet and Ravinder and CRC Preeti Bansal were the chief guests. Rajesh inaugurated the exhibition by cutting the ribbon. Kiran and Tapasya of Class VIII welcomed the guests with a song followed by a bamboo and daria dance. As many as 39 models and various items under best out of waste prepared by students of Class VI to VIII were displayed. An exhibition was held by tiny tots of pre-nursery, nursery and Bal Vatika of the school. Students from various sections of Class VI to VIII participated in the exhibition and showcased their skills.

