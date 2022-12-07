GMSS School, Sector 44-B, Chandigarh

The school organised its annual athletic meet on its premises. It began with a march-past by four houses. The Director of School Education, HPS Brar, was the chief guest. He declared the sports meet open by releasing balloons and lighting the traditional lamp. Athletes gave their best in different track events, including 400m, 200m, 100m and sack race. The highlight of the event was Zumba dance performed by tiny tots which left the audience spellbound. Students of Class XII performed bhangra. Later, the chief guest, along with Principal Asha Rani, visited the herbal garden of the school. The star athletes were awarded prizes.