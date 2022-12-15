GMSSS-56 excel in floral quiz

GMSSS, Sec-56, Chandigarh has bagged the third prize in the 35th Chrysanthemum Floral Quiz organised by the MCC in association with the Horticulture Department, Chandigarh. Jaspreet Kaur and Suhani from Class IX have bought the laurels to the school under the guidance of Indrajit Majumdar. It was a grand state-level achievement.
