GMSSS, Raipur Kalan

The school celebrated the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as National Unity Day was celebrated here. A nukkad natak was organised on the theme on unity. The basic idea is to enable students to appreciate the value of synergic effort rather than individual effort so that students go back to the society as ambassadors of unity, peace and safety. Principal Sunita Rani addressed the students and told them the importance of unity in life.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Voting on December 1, 5; counting on December 8
EC briefing on poll schedule begins with condolence for Morb...
Queensland govt announces Rs 5.3 crore reward for information on Punjabi-origin man wanted for Australian woman's murder
38-year-old Rajwinder Singh was born in Buttar Kalan in Moga...
All eyes on Bhajan Lal's grandson as polling is on for Adampur bypoll in Haryana
Voting begins at 7am
Supreme Court affirms death penalty for LeT terrorist Mohammad Arif in 2000 Red Fort attack case
Rejects his review petition