GMSSS Raipur Kalan, Chandigarh

In collaboration with SPIC MACAY, the Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture amongst Youth and the Education Department, UT, Chandigarh, the school hosted a workshop demonstration on Indian Classical Dance -- Bharatnatyam. Artist Tanya Saxena conducted the workshop. The students were apprised of the history and origin of the classical dance form. Students learnt the parts of Bharatnatyam and mudras and their combinations.
