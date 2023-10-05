GMSSS, Sarangpur, Chandigarh

The school participated in the Amrit Kalash Yatra, which is a part of “Meri Maati Mera Desh” campaign. Soil was collected from the campus of the school and sent to GMSSS, Sector 15, Chandigarh. To commemorate the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, NSS volunteers along with school Principal Narinder Kaur, Vice-Principal Ranbir Rana, Sombir, PO, NSS, Mukesh and Anchal Garg in participated in Vasudha Vandan, planting indigenous saplings on the school campus. The programme concluded with the activities of rangoli designs, prabhat pheri, patriotic song and ‘Panch Pran’ pledge taken by the entire school.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
10 dead, 22 Army personnel among 82 missing as flashfloods ravage Sikkim
Lhonak lake breaches banks after cloudburst, triggering mass...
Defence theatre commands back to the drawing board
About unifying the Armed Forces: A theatre command entails h...
ED arrests Sanjay Singh in Delhi liquor policy case, AAP cries foul
Third party leader to be arrested | BJP says Kejriwal ‘real ...
'Act in non-vindictive manner': Supreme Court indicts ED
Slams arbitrary exercise of powers under PMLA