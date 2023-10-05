GMSSS, Sarangpur, Chandigarh

The school participated in the Amrit Kalash Yatra, which is a part of “Meri Maati Mera Desh” campaign. Soil was collected from the campus of the school and sent to GMSSS, Sector 15, Chandigarh. To commemorate the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, NSS volunteers along with school Principal Narinder Kaur, Vice-Principal Ranbir Rana, Sombir, PO, NSS, Mukesh and Anchal Garg in participated in Vasudha Vandan, planting indigenous saplings on the school campus. The programme concluded with the activities of rangoli designs, prabhat pheri, patriotic song and ‘Panch Pran’ pledge taken by the entire school.