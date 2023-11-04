GMSSS, Sec 14 (West), Dhanas

Satyapal Jain, Additional Solicitor of India, and Shipra Bansal, Chairperson, CCPCR, visited the school. Jain blessed the students and motivate them to do their best. He also released a book, ‘Kartavya Kaal’, edited by Sai Krit Gulati. Volunteer teacher of the school Shipra Bansal, while addressing students, made them aware of their rights and duties and also about the working of the commission.