GMSSS, Sector 32-C, Chandigarh

The NSS unit of the school organised a tree plantation drive in collaboration with the State Bank of India. NSS Programme Officer Dr Prachi Mann and NSS volunteers planted 100 saplings of different varieties of fruits and herbal plants on the school campus under the guidance of school Principal Ashu Walia. NSS volunteers developed a fruit garden by planting saplings of different varieties of fruit plants.
