GMSSS, Sector-44B, Chandigarh

GMSSS-44B celebrated 75th Independence Day in school with great fervour and enthusiasm. The celebration started with a flag hosting ceremony, students sang patriotic songs to inculcate the spirit of brotherhood and camaraderie. A short speech on Independence Day was given by Ms. Asha Rani (Principal) and sweets were distributed with a vote of thanks Note. Staff and students left with the feel of Patriotism, love and respect for their Motherland.