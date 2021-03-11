GMSSS, Sector-44B, Chandigarh

GMSSS-44B celebrated 75th Independence Day in school with great fervour and enthusiasm. The celebration started with a flag hosting ceremony, students sang patriotic songs to inculcate the spirit of brotherhood and camaraderie. A short speech on Independence Day was given by Ms. Asha Rani (Principal) and sweets were distributed with a vote of thanks Note. Staff and students left with the feel of Patriotism, love and respect for their Motherland.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jaishankar defends India's decision to buy discounted Russian oil amid Moscow's ongoing war with Ukraine
India has never been defensive about its stand on buying Rus...
Kashmiri Pandit’s killing: J-K admn moves to attach house of terrorist; police arrest father, 3 brothers for sheltering him
Police say Adil Wani killed Sunil Kumar Bhat in an orchard i...